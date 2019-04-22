CLOSE
T.I, Jamal Bryant Bailed Out 23 Non-Violent Offenders For Easter

'Roots' Night One Screening

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

Rapper/reality TV star T.I. partnered with New Birth Missionary Baptist over the weekend to bail out 23 nonviolent offenders for the Easter holiday.

The group of nonviolent, mostly “first-time” offenders were bailed out thanks to a partnership program with the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Georgia.

“It’s almost like finally meeting the good Samaritan—somebody who you don’t know that you didn’t see coming,” New Birth’s senior pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant said of the initiative, which helped raise an estimated $120,000 against its initial $40,000 goal.

Seven women and 16 men were bailed out in time to enjoy Easter with friends and family. The initiative, which utilizes donations to assist with the launching of college savings accounts for the children of those bailed out. T.I. and Scrapp Deleon of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta serve as partners.

T.I, Jamal Bryant Bailed Out 23 Non-Violent Offenders For Easter was originally published on theboxhouston.com

