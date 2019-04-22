Former Falcon Roddy White Arrested On Traffic Charges In Georgia

Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White was arrested in Georgia last week for driving with a suspended license, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 37-year-old reportedly faces two charges: HOV lane violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

According to reports White was booked about 6:30 p.m. on April 12. and was released that evening after posting an $801 bond.

The Falcons’ all-time receiving leader spent his entire NFL career in Atlanta, playing 11 seasons and getting selected to the Pro Bowl four times. He was named All-Pro in 2010 after leading the league with 115 receptions.

White announced his retirement in April 2017 after not playing at all during the 2016 season.

