CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Former Falcon Roddy White Arrested On Traffic Charges In Georgia

Leave a comment

Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White was arrested in Georgia last week for driving with a suspended license, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 37-year-old reportedly faces two charges: HOV lane violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

According to reports White was booked about 6:30 p.m. on April 12. and  was released that evening after posting an $801 bond.

The Falcons’ all-time receiving leader spent his entire NFL career in Atlanta, playing 11 seasons and getting selected to the Pro Bowl four times. He was named All-Pro in 2010 after leading the league with 115 receptions.

White announced his retirement in April 2017 after not playing at all during the 2016 season.

Highest Paid NFL Players
10 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

arrest , Atlanta Falcons , NFL , Roddy White

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close