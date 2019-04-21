Kelis Pleads Innocent To 20 Counts of Contempt In Custody Battle With Nas

The custody drama between Kelis and her ex-husband Nas has taken yet another turn for the worse after the singer denied violating their custody deal by taking their child out of the country.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Kelis entered a not guilty plea on Thursday to 20 counts of contempt. The former couple is scheduled to face off in court on June 20, “where Kelis could be sentenced to fines or, in extreme cases, jail time,” the site writes.

Back in January, Nas filed court documents in his never-ending custody and support battle with the “Milkshake” singer over their 9-year-old son, Knight.

Nas wanted Kelis to be found in contempt and claimed she has violated their custody agreement 17 times since January 2018.

In his affidavit for contempt, the rapper explained he had an agreement with Kelis — she would have custody on Christmas and he would have custody on New Year’s Eve.

He claimed, “In or around December of 2018, Petitioner (Kelis) moved to Cartagena, Colombia and took the minor child without my consent.”

Nas said Kelis told him she intends to stay in Colombia and planned to tend to a farm with her husband, who she claims is Colombian.

“On Christmas, Petitioner informed me by text message that although her ‘plan’ had been to bring the minor child back to me in Los Angeles for New Year’s, the plan had changed. She then stated that the new plan was to come back on January 4, 2019,” he wrote.

Nas says he was unable to reach or speak with his child during the time he was in Colombia. He also claim his ex didn’t bring his son back to L.A. until January 14.

He says Kelis purposely violated their custody deal and refused to pay $8K in sanctions she was previously hit with by the court.

