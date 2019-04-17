Willie Moore Jr Show
'Today' Co-Anchor Hoda Kotb Adopts Another Precious Baby Girl [VIDEO]

16th Annual Red Dress Awards

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Via Bossip:

Congrats are in order for Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb, as she welcomed her latest addition to the family — a baby girl she secretly adopted.

 

Announcing the news this morning via telephone, as Today aired, Kotb’s co-anchors could barely hold it together. “It’s a girl!” she told them.”Her name is Hope.” Meet Hope Catherine Kotb below.

As for how big sis Haley is taking the news, Kotb’s hilariously revealed “This morning at breakfast she was trying to feed her her raspberries and I was like, ‘Not yet, babe.’”

“My heart just grew,” she told her co-anchors about the moment she met little Hope. “I can’t believe it’s happening, y’all.”

Hoda previously adopted her first daughter, Haley Joy, in 2017. Congratulations Hoda!

 

'Today' Co-Anchor Hoda Kotb Adopts Another Precious Baby Girl [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

