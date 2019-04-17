‘Today’ Co-Anchor Hoda Kotb Adopts Another Precious Baby Girl [VIDEO]

Via Bossip:

Congrats are in order for Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb, as she welcomed her latest addition to the family — a baby girl she secretly adopted.

Some very happy news from our @hodakotb – she’s adopted another baby girl! And she has the sweetest name. pic.twitter.com/Niss1aFG5u — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 16, 2019

Announcing the news this morning via telephone, as Today aired, Kotb’s co-anchors could barely hold it together. “It’s a girl!” she told them.”Her name is Hope.” Meet Hope Catherine Kotb below.

“She was literally marching around saying, ‘I’m a big sister!’” @hodakotb talks about the newest addition to her family, a baby girl! pic.twitter.com/dflPHzK9jz — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 16, 2019

As for how big sis Haley is taking the news, Kotb’s hilariously revealed “This morning at breakfast she was trying to feed her her raspberries and I was like, ‘Not yet, babe.’”

“My heart just grew,” she told her co-anchors about the moment she met little Hope. “I can’t believe it’s happening, y’all.”

Hoda previously adopted her first daughter, Haley Joy, in 2017. Congratulations Hoda!

