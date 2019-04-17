ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The U.S. Naval Academy will ban people who are transgender from attending the school, beginning with the 2020 school year.
The Defense Department confirmed the policy change to the Capital Gazette on Monday. The school in Annapolis, Maryland, currently accepts transgender students and retains midshipmen who transition to another gender.
The change follows a policy shift under the Trump Administration to bar people who are transgender from serving in the military. The new policy applies to students enrolled in the 2020-21 school year and beyond.
The Obama Administration lifted restrictions on transgender service members in 2016. It allows them to serve openly and covered gender affirmation surgery.
Midshipman Regan Kibby, currently enrolled in the academy, is one of six service members suing the Trump administration over its ban.
3 thoughts on “Naval Academy Will Bar Transgender Students In Fall 2020”
If you’re confused about what freaking gender you are, how in the hell is the military supposed to trust you? Everybody doesn’t want to be forced into agreeing with a tiny percentage of the population who are confused…folks XY-male, XX-female.
Morehouse should do the same.