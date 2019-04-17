Gayle King, The Rock Are Among Six Time ‘100 Most Influential’ Covers

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift, TV journalist Gayle King and soccer star Mohamed Salah are among the six famous faces featured on the covers of Time’s annual “100 Most Influential People in the World” issue.
View this post on Instagram
It feels surreal & WONDERFUL to not only be included #time100 list but to make one of the covers. Wow! thank YOU @ava for a tribute that moved me tears .. to @cbsthismorning team who cheers me on ..to @eneida821 & @laz2020 who killed it on hair & make up, & photographer @paridukovic who said he had the perfect photo. Thinkin’ I’ll get extra copies of @ @TIME this week .. thanx time editors!!! Swipe left for happiness. Link in bio for Ava’s tribute
The other cover stars also included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and actors Sandra Oh and Dwayne Johnson.
Fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton wrote Pelosi “is living proof that when it comes to getting the job done, more often than not, it takes a woman.”
Johnson was praised for establishing a positive work environment, while Oh is cited for her creative life.
View this post on Instagram
Dwayne Johnson (@therock) is one of the 100 most influential people of 2019. "He is the true embodiment of the idea that people may forget what you said, people may forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel," writes @gal_gadot. See the full #TIME100 list at the link in bio, and swipe for a video interview with Johnson. Photograph by @paridukovic for TIME. Video by @fancybethany and @spencerbakalar
Musician Shawn Mendes wrote Swift “makes anyone older feel young again.”
View this post on Instagram
@iamreginaking is one of the 100 most influential people of 2019. "We’re on the battlegrounds together as women and women of color," writes @violadavis. "We connect as people who see other artists and who really take it upon ourselves to elevate them." Read more, and see the full #TIME100 list, at the link in bio. Photograph by @marcogrob for TIME
The issue is comprised of short tributes written by fellow global luminaries throughout all industries.
Beyoncé penned an essay on former first lady Michelle Obama. President Donald Trump and Special Counsel Robert Mueller were also on this year’s list.
