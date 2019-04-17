CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Gayle King, The Rock Are Among Six Time ‘100 Most Influential’ Covers

Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift, TV journalist Gayle King and soccer star Mohamed Salah are among the six famous faces featured on the covers of Time’s annual “100 Most Influential People in the World” issue.

 

 

The other cover stars also included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and actors Sandra Oh and Dwayne Johnson.

 

Fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton wrote Pelosi “is living proof that when it comes to getting the job done, more often than not, it takes a woman.”

Johnson was praised for establishing a positive work environment, while Oh is cited for her creative life.

 

Musician Shawn Mendes wrote Swift “makes anyone older feel young again.”

 

 

The issue is comprised of short tributes written by fellow global luminaries throughout all industries.

Beyoncé penned an essay on former first lady Michelle Obama. President Donald Trump and Special Counsel Robert Mueller were also on this year’s list.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Dwayne Johnson , Gayle King , Regina King , Time Most Influential

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close