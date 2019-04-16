Somebody in Houston woke up nearly $16 million richer on Tuesday.

Saturday’s Lotto Texas drawing concluded with one ticket possessing all six numbers, a quick pick sold at Teddy’s Food Mart located at 7702 Eastex Freeway. Those winning numbers: 1, 4, 10, 14, 15, 26.

“If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery before coming to Austin to claim the prize. We look forward to meeting you,” Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery said.

So in case you have a friend who hasn’t checked their lottery tickets since Saturday, you may want to nudge them on the shoulder. They’re a whole millionaire now.

RELATED: New Jersey Man Finds Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $24 Million In Old Shirt

RELATED: These Are The Luckiest Places In Houston To Buy Lotto Tickets

Winning $15.75 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Houston was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web: