Tamela Mann Launches Plus Size Active Apparel

Tamela Mann recently announced that she would be the new ambassador for Weight Watchers and now the gospel singer is launching a plus size active apparel wear. According to the Christian Post, she was inspired over the years to create this line after feeling underserved.

I’m so excited to start my @ww_us journey! I joined @ww_us b/c I’m really ready for this lifestyle change and I know WW, the new Weight Watchers, can help me lose the weight –Let the journey begin and join me at https://t.co/vG49ZvbgD6! #wwambassador #wellnessthatworks #ad pic.twitter.com/4pJBnekRzx — DAVID AND TAMELA (@DAVIDANDTAMELA) April 8, 2019

She expressed that when she went shopping for workout gear she would become upset because there wasn’t appealing clothing in her size.

Mann said, “I chose to do this line for a number of reasons. The idea was actually birthed out of frustration; I would go shopping and most of the selections for plus-sized women were not as fashionable.”

I’m so excited to launch my new line of plus size active wear available now on https://t.co/QwFMV6Vtup https://t.co/dLIFvvEddr — DAVID AND TAMELA (@DAVIDANDTAMELA) March 22, 2019

This next step is going to be an exciting journey for Mann and she hopes it helps out a lot of women.

Mann said, “I wanted to create a line that would look good on curvy women as well as make them feel beautiful, sexy, and comfortable at the same time.”

The Tamela Mann Collection is now available for a limited time and will include chic styles of jackets, tops as well as bottoms. Some of the colors featured will be shades of gray and black with floral print.

She said, “I’m starting with athleisure wear because I know how important it is to women to have athletic gear functional enough to wear during a workout that seamlessly transitions to a stylish look perfect for running errands afterwards.”

We wish the best of luck to Tamela Mann and her new journey!

