PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bill Cosby says his insurance company is settling another accuser’s lawsuit without his permission, a week before his scheduled deposition.
Cosby in a statement accuses American International Group Inc. of “egregious behavior.” He says he could have proven he was in New York during the alleged 2008 encounter with 18-year-old Chloe Goins at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles.
Goins says Cosby drugged and molested her. Cosby was set to give a deposition in the case in prison next week.
Lawyer Craig Goldenfarb says Goins is pleased with the confidential settlement. Messages were left with AIG officials Tuesday.
The 81-year-old Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year prison term near Philadelphia for sexually assaulting a woman in 2004.
AIG this month has also settled defamation lawsuits filed in Massachusetts by seven other Cosby accusers.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
One thought on “Cosby’s Insurer Settles LA Accuser’s Suit Before Deposition”
New York during the alleged 2008 ?
ᴍʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴘᴀʏᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs ғᴏʀ 𝟷𝟷𝟶𝟶𝟶 ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀs… ᴀʟʟ ɪ ᴅɪᴅ ᴡᴀs sɪᴍᴘʟᴇ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ ᴡᴏʀᴋ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴄᴏᴍғᴏʀᴛ ᴀᴛ ʜᴏᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ 𝟹-𝟺 ʜᴏᴜʀs/ᴅᴀʏ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ɪ ɢᴏᴛ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴛʜɪs ᴀɢᴇɴᴄʏ ɪ ᴅɪsᴄᴏᴠᴇʀᴇᴅ ᴏᴠᴇʀ ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴᴛᴇʀɴᴇᴛ ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇʏ ᴘᴀɪᴅ ᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ ɪᴛ 𝟿𝟻 ʙᴜᴄᴋs ᴇᴠᴇʀʏ ʜᴏᴜʀ… ᴛʀʏ ɪᴛ ʏᴏᴜʀsᴇʟғ . Read More