Oprah Says She Never Wavered In Support Of Michael Jackson’s Accusers

Oprah Winfrey sat down with “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah and discussed the backlash she faced over her support of HBO’s Michael Jackson documentary series “Leaving Neverland.”

The doc features testimony from Wade Robson and James Safechuck who both allege Jackson molested them when they were children.

“When I first saw that documentary, I realized a lot of people were going to get triggered watching it, and that a lot of people will not understand what the pattern is,” Oprah told Noah. “Because I had done 217 shows [on The Oprah Winfrey Show] trying to get people to understand that it’s not about one person, it’s about the pattern, it’s about the seduction. People called it molestation but there is a big seducing that goes on and the pattern of that seducing. And that was important enough to me to take the hateration.”

A little powder, a little conversation, and a lot of @trevornoah! See y’all later tonight on @thedailyshow. pic.twitter.com/0esgTtMGr9 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) April 11, 2019

Noah asked whether Oprah had ever wavered in her beliefs after the documentary’s director admitted that are discrepancies in one of the accuser’s stories.

“I have not wavered,” she responded. “You know why I have not wavered? I’ve had girls at my school who were sexually assaulted and abused. And I have never won a case, and the reason I have never won a case is because when you put a girl on the witness stand and she can’t remember if it was Thursday or Wednesday, it’s automatically discredited. When you’re in the midst of trauma, you may not remember the exact time.”

She noted that when a victim is unable to remember certain details about the timeline of alleged assault then “everyone’s like ‘well, okay, I guess it never happened.’ I’ve been through that, so, no.”

Jackson defenders accused Oprah of not presenting a fair balance of both sides of the story during a interview with the alleged victims.

“After the attention is no longer on this film, this is something I will be dealing with for the rest of my life,” Safechuck told Oprah during that interview. “Forgiveness is not a line that you cross-it’s a road that you take.”

My first time doing @thedailyshow and I walked into this surprise from @trevornoah! Tune in tonight at 11 PM. pic.twitter.com/Ve5NoPXeqR — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) April 11, 2019

