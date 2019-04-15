CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

North Carolina City Releasing Video Of Fatal Police Shooting

Leave a comment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police chief says video footage that’s about to be released shows a man fatally shot by an officer was armed.

Charlotte leaders held a news conference Monday to urge calm ahead of the scheduled afternoon release of body camera video from March 25 when 27-year-old Danquirs Napoleon Franklin was shot at a Burger King.

City leaders say protests are planned. Mayor Vi Lyles urged the community to engage in a peaceful discourse about what happened.

Police Chief Kerr Putney said that the video is hard to watch but that there is “clear and compelling evidence” that Franklin was armed.

Police have said an officer fired when Franklin refused to drop his weapon. A witness told a 911 dispatcher that he had been threatening restaurant employees.

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
6 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Burger King , Danquirs Napoleon Franklin , North Carolina

2 thoughts on “North Carolina City Releasing Video Of Fatal Police Shooting

  1. Rka on said:

    all one??
    ᴍʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴘᴀʏᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs ғᴏʀ 𝟷𝟷𝟶𝟶𝟶 ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀs… ᴀʟʟ ɪ ᴅɪᴅ ᴡᴀs sɪᴍᴘʟᴇ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ ᴡᴏʀᴋ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴄᴏᴍғᴏʀᴛ ᴀᴛ ʜᴏᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ 𝟹-𝟺 ʜᴏᴜʀs/ᴅᴀʏ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ɪ ɢᴏᴛ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴛʜɪs ᴀɢᴇɴᴄʏ ɪ ᴅɪsᴄᴏᴠᴇʀᴇᴅ ᴏᴠᴇʀ ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴᴛᴇʀɴᴇᴛ ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇʏ ᴘᴀɪᴅ ᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ ɪᴛ 𝟿𝟻 ʙᴜᴄᴋs ᴇᴠᴇʀʏ ʜᴏᴜʀ… ᴛʀʏ ɪᴛ ʏᴏᴜʀsᴇʟғ . Read More

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close