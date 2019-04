Next Sunday is Easter Sunday and there are some rules that come along with it. Guy got these rules from his parents and he still thinks they’re valid today. If you don’t go to church you can’t participate in Easter activities, like Easter egg hunts. If you don’t go to church you can’t have Easter dinner. You don’t get to complain about the lack of parking at church if you show up late.

