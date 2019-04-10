The Fantastic Voyage Has Been A Nonstop Party!

On land it feels like it’s only been two days, but to the cruisers it feels like they’ve been partying all week! Huggy is already worn out and it’s only Wednesday. Guy says the women are running this years cruise and he’s loving it! Janet Jackson, MC Lyte, and Sheila E have brought the heat! But, the men are holding their own too because Kem and After 7 have been tearing it up too. The ship has been a giant party since Sunday and they aren’t slowing down any time soon.

