The Fantastic Voyage Has Been A Nonstop Party!

If You Missed It
| 04.10.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

On land it feels like it’s only been two days, but to the cruisers it feels like they’ve been partying all week! Huggy is already worn out and it’s only Wednesday. Guy says the women are running this years cruise and he’s loving it! Janet Jackson, MC Lyte, and Sheila E have brought the heat! But, the men are holding their own too because Kem and After 7 have been tearing it up too. The ship has been a giant party since Sunday and they aren’t slowing down any time soon.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Fantastic Voyage 2019 , TJMS , Tom Joyner

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close