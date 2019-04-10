Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Dominates Billboard Hot 100

Despite backlash and debate about whether he is worthy of rocking the country music crown, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” has skyrocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

The track was at the center of much hate online due to it rap-inspired take on country, Blavity reports.

The outlet notes that the single started at No. 15 and soared to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The Atlanta native is reportedly the first solo rapper with a debut single to land on the Hot 100 since Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow.”

Via Forbes:

In addition to earning Lil Nas X a record deal, “Old Town Road” appears to be the first song to appear on these three different Billboard charts: The Hot 100, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Country Songs, where it debuted at the 19th spot on March 16 – until it abruptly disappeared.

The track quickly returned to much hype due to the 20-year-old’s devoted fanbase. “Within its sixth week, “Old Town Road ” was the fastest song to climb the Hot 100 since Zayn’s “Pillowtalk” from February 2016,” Blavity writes.

“Upon further review, it was determined that ‘Old Town Road’ by Lil Nas X does not currently merit inclusion on Billboard‘s country charts,” a Billboard representative told Rolling Stone. “While ‘Old Town Road’ incorporates references to country and cowboy imagery, it does not embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version.”

