Bodies Found In Dominican Republic Believed To Be Missing New York Couple [Video]

The New York couple who went missing while on vacation in the Dominican Republic last month may have met a terrible fate, as authorities reportedly believe they’ve found their bodies.

Orlando Moore and girlfriend Portia Ravenelle were supposed to return home March 27 after a four-day trip to the idyllic island. A Canadian couple, Cheryl Freeman and Carter Warrington, may have been the last people to see Moore and Ravenelle.

They recounted their encounter with the couple in an interview with CNN, noting that on several occasions, Revenelle made known her fears about their return home; specifically driving to the airport at night. She said they were warned by the rental car company not to stop or open the windows for locals who might try to mug them.

The couple’s flight was scheduled to depart around 2 a.m. out of Santo Domingo, located about 100 miles from their resort. But they never made it. Investigators are theorizing the pair were involved in a fatal car accident on their way to the airport, according to the New York Daily News.

Police in the Dominican Republic believe they've found the bodies of the New York couple who disappeared while on vacation. https://t.co/d7gznUtEr6 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) April 10, 2019

At a news conference Tuesday, National Police spokesman Frank Felix Duran said a man’s body was found in the water off Sans Souci on March 31, a distance away was a submerged rental car, Diario Libre reported.

The woman’s body, meanwhile, was found near where authorities believe a car accident occurred March 27. She was taken by ambulance to Dario Contreras hospital with multiple trauma injuries, and died there April 4, the newspaper reported.

Authorities are reportedly working with the U.S. embassy and have sent fingerprints to help with a positive identification, the newspaper reported.

“When a U.S. citizen is missing, we work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts and share information with families however we can,” an official at the State Department said in a statement to NBC on Monday. “The welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is one of the highest priorities of the Department of State. We stand ready to provide appropriate assistance to U.S. citizens in need and to their families.”

