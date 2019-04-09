Whoopi Goldberg Was Hospitalized Again Following Pneumonia Scare

Via Madamenoire:

Whoopi Goldberg is back on “The View,” back to being her feisty, opinionated self, breaking up verbal disagreements between her co-hosts and making things interesting on the daytime talk show. But last Thursday, you may have noticed that the 63-year-old was a no-show, and that’s because she was in the hospital. Again.

“I’m better. I’m much, much better,” the star shared on Monday’s episode of The View according to PEOPLE. “I had a 24-hour bug, which landed me back in the hospital last week, which is why I missed y’all on Thursday. The bug came and went. It’s gone. I seem to be doing well. I’m here!”

This short stint in the hospital follows a much longer health crisis that Goldberg recently struggled with. As previously shared, the star had pneumonia that turned into sepsis.

“I am here, I am up and moving, not as fast as I’d like to be, but I am OK. I’m not dead,” she said on a taped message for the March 8 episode of The View. “So here’s what happened. I had pneumonia and I was septic. Pneumonia in both lungs, which meant there was fluid, there was all kinds of stuff going on. And yes, I came very, very close to leaving the earth. Good news, I didn’t.”

After nearly a month-long absence from the show, the star made a surprise appearance on March 14 and as she got better, made her way back to her seat at the famous talk table. One of the first things she implored viewers to do is listen to their bodies.

“You think you can push through because you got a little cold, you say, ‘I’m just gonna keep going, keep going.’ And you think because you’ve healed quick before, that something crazy can’t happen. Well, it can,” she said upon her return last month. “I had double pneumonia and sepsis … And so they had to pump a lot of stuff out of me. This is a cautionary tale for all of us. You must really take care of yourself, because there is little tiny stuff out there that will kill you that you never think of.”

