D.L. Has Some Questions For George Wallace

The D.L. Hughley Show crew has come up with a new game called ” four the hard way” where they ask guests four questions. Today they have come up with four “really hard questions” to ask George Wallace. They don’t hold anything back and nothing is off limits! Wallace finds this out as soon as they ask him the first question. D.L. came right out of the gate with a hard one when he asked if Wallace had ever been accused of a “#MeToo incident.” He answers honestly and says yes, and then gives the story of what happened, Listen to the audio above.

