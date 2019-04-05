Two Men Arrested In Southwest Houston Park Shooting That Critically Injured A Toddler

Two men are currently facing charges in connection to a shooting that injured a 3-year-old boy at a Southwest Houston park on Saturday.

Mark Wakefield and Leonard Butler are both charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child. The incident took place on March 30 around 5:30 p.m. at Haviland Park, located in the 11600 block of Haviland Street. Investigators say there was a party at the park when the shooting occurred as shots were fired at a vehicle containing a mother and her child.

The child was shot twice with bullets hitting the child in his face and pelvis.

Both suspects remain in custody. Butler is currently being held without bond while Wakefield has a $100,000 bond for each of his charges.

