Sherri Shepherd Says Barbara Walters Had Her Crying ‘For Three Years Straight’ On ‘The View’

Former “The View” co-host Sherri Shepherd is speaking out about her tenure on the ABC morning show, telling Entertainment Tonight that Barbara Walters had her crying for “three years straight.”

Shepherd’s comments come after the release of the tell-all book “Ladies Who Punch,” which explores all the alleged conflicts between the women of “The View.” Shepherd describes her time on the Emmy-winning daytime talker as “the best experience of my life” but she “cried for three years straight” due to “a very tough taskmaster who I love her to death. It’s Barbara Walters.”

Shepherd was a host of the show from 2007 to 2014. She claims her former boss “was tough on the people that she loved, and she helped me find my voice.”

Adding, “So I will forever be indebted to Barbara Walters, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Jenny McCarthy for the time that I had on ‘The View,’” Shepherd said, “because what I have now is because of ‘The View.’ ”

As noted by USA Today, “Ladies Who Punch” spills all the messy backstage antics, from a confrontation between Walters and Rosie O’Donnell, to Hasselbeck’s meltdown after Walters’ on-air mistreatment and Jenny’s claim that Barbara was always gunning for her because of her outfit choices.

“When they were at ‘The View,’ some people had some not-so-great experiences, and some people had really wonderful experiences,” Shepherd told ET, admitting that she too had “some fights on the show,” which she didn’t want to discuss. “From my end, it was the best experience of my life,” she said.

Shepherd admitted to ET she hadn’t read the book but she is aware of its content.

“I read some stuff and I was like, ‘Oh, shoot. Oh OK. That’s crazy. Hey Jenny, why’d you say that for?’ OK,” Shepherd said. “But, you know, everybody has their own interpretation of how it happened when they were there.”

McCarthy, a host from 2013 to 2014, revealed in the book that her time on the show was “the most miserable” job she’s had in all of her time in the industry.

“When I’d hear the shuffle of her feet, I knew that Barbara was after me,” McCarthy said in the book “It would get faster. Oh my God – she’s coming! Based on the speed of the shuffle, I would hide or get on the phone.”

However, the former MTV hostess said she has “zero hard feelings” toward Walters, explaining: “I loved her like a grandma. She didn’t know any better.”

