Christina Bell On Playing “Twinkie” In Biopic About The Clark Sisters [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Lifetime is gearing up to release a biopic about The Clark Sisters and judging by the cast, it’s set to be a hit!

Christina Bell will star as Twinkie, Kierra Sheard will play her real-life mother Karen, Shelea Frazier has the role of Dorinda, Raven Goodwin will portray Denise, and Angela Birchett was casted as Jacky. Aunjanue Ellis will play the legendary group’s mother, Mattie Moss Clark.

What a lineup!

THE CLARK SISTERS BIOPIC THO! SANG YA'LL! pic.twitter.com/iEZDFldfxo — Tracie NotStacie (@divatia20) March 28, 2019

The biopic, which is officially titled The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel, will chronicle their rise to becoming the highest selling female gospel group of all time.

Deadline.com notes: “Credited with bringing Gospel music to the mainstream, the five Clark sisters overcame humble beginnings in Detroit, enduring abuse, loss, rejection, betrayal, and sibling rivalries to achieve international fame as icons of the Gospel music industry. Christine Swanson is the director of a Sylvia L. Jones-written script.”

While Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott are named executive producers of the film, Donald Lawrence was tapped to direct the sound. It’s expected to be a musical masterpiece.

In an interview with GospelGoodies.com at ASCAP and Motown Gospel’s annual Morning Glory Breakfast during Stellar Awards, Christina Bell (who plays Twinkie) shared how she got the part, details on her background in acting and her experience working with The Clark Sisters directly.

Watch:

