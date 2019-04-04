Taraji P. Henson Loves Playing Strong Women

Taraji P. Henson has been working for five years straight! Her latest project, The Best Of Enemies, hits theaters tomorrow! In the film Henson plays Ann Atwater, a civil rights activist who faces off against C.P. Ellis (Sam Rockwell), a local KKK leader, to fight for school desegregation in Durham, North Carolina, in 1971.

Henson enjoyed playing Atwater because she loves “portraying strong women who actually existed.” Characters like that give “little girls someone to look up to.” She also loves fictional characters like Cookie, and adores the young girls who love that character. She calls them her “little cookie crumbs!”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: