Taraji P. Henson Loves Playing Strong Women

If You Missed It
| 04.04.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Taraji P. Henson has been working for five years straight! Her latest project, The Best Of Enemies, hits theaters tomorrow! In the film Henson plays Ann Atwater, a civil rights activist who faces off against C.P. Ellis (Sam Rockwell), a local KKK leader, to fight for school desegregation in Durham, North Carolina, in 1971.

Henson enjoyed playing Atwater because she loves “portraying strong women who actually existed.” Characters like that give “little girls someone to look up to.” She also loves fictional characters like Cookie, and adores the young girls who love that character. She calls them her “little cookie crumbs!”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

'The Best Of Enemies' , Empire , new movies , Taraji P Henson

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close