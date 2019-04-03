Franci Neely, Woman Accused Of Harassing Family During Baby’s Photo Shoot, Will Not Be Charged

Months after a Houston socialite came under fire for harassing a family trying to have a photoshoot to celebrate their daughter’s first birthday, a grand jury had declined to indict her on any charges.

Franci Neely will not face charges following the incident according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Isaiah Allen and his wife, Kelyn were taking photos of their daughter Anja’s first birthday at Broadacres near the Museum District. They had originally planned to take the photos at Hermann Park but the park was too busy. So, they opted for Broadacres, the same location where they had taken their engagement pictures years before.

However, 30 minutes into the shoot Neely appeared and approached the Allen family, shouting, “You’re trampling the grass that we pay for. You need to leave” and “You’re on private property. You need to get your stuff out now,” according to the Allens. She then turned her attention to the photographer, “You brought these people into our neighborhood, look what you’ve done.”

Isaiah Allen began to record the incident as Neely got closer to the family, yelling at them. At one point, she swats his phone out of his hand in a rage.

The family is planning to sue Neely.

“We found out recently that charges were not accepted for assault, which it was a little disappointing to us because it was very clearly assault,” Kelyn said. “So we are pursuing having that re-reviewed, and we are going to be filing a civil lawsuit.”

Neely, who is the ex-wife of Houston Astros owner Jim Crane issued a statement last month where she apologized for her behavior.

“A week ago I let my emotions overtake my better self, and I apologize from the bottom of my heart, ” Neely said. “To my family, friends, neighbors and fellow Houstonians, I ask for forgiveness and understanding. I love Houston and ask that we come together to heal, and I extend my hand in friendship.”

RELATED: Houston Socialite Confronts Parents During Baby’s Photo Shoot [VIDEO]

RELATED: Woman Apologizes For Viral Video Of Her Going #SidewalkSally And Confronting Couple On Baby Shoot

Franci Neely, Woman Accused Of Harassing Family During Baby’s Photo Shoot, Will Not Be Charged was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web: