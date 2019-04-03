CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Beyoncè Reportedly Working On New Music, Netflix Special

Leave a comment
50th NAACP Image Awards - Show

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

If you were expecting a brand new solo Beyoncé album … you’re going to have to wait a bit longer.

Queen Bey IS working on a brand new project but it isn’t a new album. Rather, it’s “a couple of new tracks [for] a deluxe album filled with old songs,” a source told Us Weekly. The insider also added that she’s working on a Netflix documentary that an additional source said is “tied to her Coachella 2018” performance with additional footage.

Beyonce’s 2019 is already rather booked. The Lemonade singer is already gearing up for the July release of Disney’s The Lion King remake where she voices the adult version of Nala.

The release of the film comes a year after she and husband Jay-Z released their joint album, Everything Is Love which picked up a Grammy award for Best Urban Contemporary album. The pair set numerous records during last summer’s On The Run II tour and honored one another in multiple speeches this year, both at the NAACP Image Awards and at the GLAAD Awards.

Hov centered his speech around the strong and powerful women in his life, most notably his grandmother and his partner.  “I grew up believing I could do anything, that I could accomplish anything because of those strong women in my house,” said the 49-year-old rapper, before he dedicated the award to the “beautiful woman” in his life, “Ms. Beyoncé.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

Beyoncè Reportedly Working On New Music, Netflix Special was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Beyonce , Black music icons , Black Women , Netfix

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close