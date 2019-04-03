Amber Rose is Pregnant!

Amber Rose is having a baby!

The model/actress/personality is expecting a baby boy with her current boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards. He is Def Jam’s VP of A&R the division of a record label that signs new acts.

She shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of her getting a sonogram. In the caption, she shared that her 6-year-old son, Sebastian, is excited to be a big brother!

Rose gave birth to Sebastian back in 2013 with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

Congrats to Amber and AE!

