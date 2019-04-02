CLOSE
Parents Accused Of Murder In Death Of Their 2-Month-Old Daughter

A Louisiana man and woman face first-degree murder charges in the death of their 2-month-old daughter, the Daily Advertiser reports.

The couple’s 2-month-old boy girl twins arrived at a hospital with severe injuries, and the girl died on Saturday, according to the report. The state Department of Child and Family Services contacted police after they conducted an investigation.

According to police, Dwayne Richard, 24, and Ayana Ladelle, 23, were arrested Monday in connection to the baby’s death.

Each was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

Both were taken to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. The investigation is ongoing.

Ayana Ladelle , Dwayne Richard , Louisiana

