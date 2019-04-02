CLOSE
Nipsy Hussle Killing Involved Personal Dispute

Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore says the killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle involved a personal dispute between Hussle and the suspect identified by authorities and was not gang violence.

Moore told reporters Tuesday that 29-year-old suspect Eric Holder and Hussle knew each other, but Moore did not disclose any details about the nature of the dispute or how the two men knew each other.

Hussle was shot Sunday afternoon outside his South Los Angeles clothing store.

Moore says the suspect repeatedly came up to Hussle and spoke with him, then returned with a gun and opened fire before fleeing in a car driven by an unidentified woman.

The chief called on Holder to surrender.

