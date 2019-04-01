TMI? Mel B. Says She Slept With Fellow Spice Girl Geri Halliwell

Mel B is back in the headlines for talking about her sex life… again.

The Spice Girl has revealed that she and bandmate Geri Halliwell had a sexual encounter way back in the day.

The confession came after Piers Morgan confronted Mel about such rumors on “Life Stories” in a clip that aired Monday on “Good Morning Britain.”

Mel was hesitant to spill the tea at first, though, she did note that Gerri “had great boobs.”

But Morgan pressed on, asking if she had slept with Halliwell “in that way.”

Mel B eventually nodded yes.

“She’s going to hate me for this because she’s all posh in her country house with her husband,” she said.

According to USA Today, Morgan claimed that after the interview, Mel B tried to call Halliwell because she was nervous about what Geri’s response will be.

Halliwell has yet to comment publicly on Mel’s revelation, but E! noted that she previously revealed to Howard Stern that she once had a tryst with a famous woman ― but didn’t divulge her name. She said she was drunk and “realized pretty quickly that I was not a lesbian.”

“‘I don’t mind boobs but the other bit is not my cup of tea,” she said.

“I didn’t like the lesbian thing. It is part of experimenting. I was drunk at the time.”

Geri added: “I could never ever say who it was. I don’t think she was a lesbian either. I’m going to leave the rest to your imagination.”

Well, thanks to Mel’s big mouth, we all now know who the other woman was.

Meanwhile, Spice Girls begin their reunion tour (without Victoria Beckham), in May.

