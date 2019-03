The city of Chicago has now decided to charge Jussie Smollett over $130,000 to cover the amount of police overtime used to investigate his alleged attack. As crazy as that seems…it’s true. The city has demanded that he pay the money within the next 7 days or be prosecuted. Damon wonders if they’re going to charge R. Kelly too.

