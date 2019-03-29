Mother Arrested After Neighbor Finds Naked 5-Year-Old Girl In Street

Thursday morning a Georgia man saw a 5-year-old girl running down the street toward him, naked and crying for her mother.
Now, Channel 2 Action News reports that mother is being held in the Cobb County jail.
Clifton Battle told Channel 2 he was walking with his grandkids to the bus stop around 7 a.m. when he spotted the girl running in the street.
“She could have got right out there at the highway and Mableton Parkway, and we never (would’ve) seen her again,” he said. “(I was) at the right place at the right time.”
The girl ran over to him, and he got the attention of another neighbor while trying to calm the child down, he told the news station.
“She was crying, so I pulled her close to me. I wrapped her in my jacket. I called 911,” the other neighbor, who to remain anonymous, said. “I let her know that she’s going to be OK.”
Kehinde was reportedly booked in jail on a reckless conduct charge, and she also has an immigration hold from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The station reports her place of birth as Nigeria.