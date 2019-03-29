Mother Arrested After Neighbor Finds Naked 5-Year-Old Girl In Street

Clifton Battle told Channel 2 he was walking with his grandkids to the bus stop around 7 a.m. when he spotted the girl running in the street.

“She could have got right out there at the highway and Mableton Parkway, and we never (would’ve) seen her again,” he said. “(I was) at the right place at the right time.”

The girl ran over to him, and he got the attention of another neighbor while trying to calm the child down, he told the news station.

“She was crying, so I pulled her close to me. I wrapped her in my jacket. I called 911,” the other neighbor, who to remain anonymous, said. “I let her know that she’s going to be OK.”

Police arrived to the scene around the same time as the child’s mother, Modupe Kehinde. According to Channel 2, she told officers that she left the child home alone so she could drop another child off at school.