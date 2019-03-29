Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Stabbing Priest Multiple Times On Live [VIDEO]

Willie Moore Jr Show
Vlad Cristian Eremia, 26, has been charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of a Catholic priest during morning mass at Montreal’s St. Joseph’s Oratory on Friday.

According to the Star, the suspect appeared in a Montreal court via videoconference on Saturday afternoon and is also charged with assault with a weapon.

 

Father Claude Grou, age 77 was taken to the hospital immediately following the attack and had lacerations to his upper body. He has since been released.

A psychological evaluation has been requested for Eremia.

 

