Kimora Lee Takes Aim At College Bribery Scandal After 16-Year-Old Daughter Aoki Accepted Into Harvard

Kimora Lee Simmons wants y’all to know that she is one proud mama after her 16-year-old got accepted into Harvard.

The former model announced the exciting news on Instagram, sharing a video of her son Kenzo reading Aoki Lee’s admissions letter.

“Yaaaayyyyy @aokileesimmons!! She’s on her way to #Harvard!! We are so proud of YOU!! Such hard work and only 16! You did it! It took years of super dedication and lots of tears! But HERE YOU ARE!!! GO GIRL!!!” Kimora captioned the clip (see Instagram video embed below).

“Enjoy the journey! We are excited to see the great things you will do! Sorry I’m one of those SUPERLOUD MAMAS! She also got into Dartmouth, Vassar, Barnard etc! Woooo! 😍🎉❤️🙏🏼💃🏻,” Kimora added.

As noted by PEOPLE, Kimora also shared a video from the moment Aoki, who she co-parents with ex-husband Russell Simmons, learned the news on her Instagram Stories.

“I’m still crying and beaming,” Kimora says in another video. “You don’t understand this has been a ride for me. I’m two out of two kids in college. I have two boys left, I don’t know if I can do it… Quite honestly she really did it on her own merit and we’re so really proud.”

Kimora then takes aim at the recent college admissions scandal involving actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.

Loughlin is accused of paying $500,000 to an admissions fixer who helped get her two daughters into USC by claiming they were part of the rowing team when infact, they were not.

“Yoki can’t row or anything like that. There was really no hope for us in that area. I’m just so proud that you did it on your own… Praise the Lord,”

Aoki shared the big news in an emotional clip posted on her own Instagram account. Her dad Russell also shared the news.

“So blessed @aokileesimmons made it into HARVARD and Kimora, Myself or Tim didn’t have to pull any strings or pay anyone to get her in 😂she made it on her own academic merit,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Aoki lee you are [a] source of pride and inspiration to me, your family and the whole world at large as you know… and should always remember. We love you unconditionally whether you have ‘success or failure’ in the world… you will ALWAYS be very successful in the most important category… because you are [a] compassionate, loving spirit who will always have God your family and your extended families love,” Russell said.

Russell and Kimora are also parents to daughter Ming Lee, 19. She and her husband Tim Leissner are parents to son Wolf Lee and Kimora shares son Kenzo with ex Djimon Hounsou.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE