Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (03/23-03/29)

Posted 22 hours ago

1. Beyonce And Jay Z Won An Award

2. Monica And Her Son Are Too Cute

3. Gabrielle Union And Baby Kaavia Are Magazine Cover Ready

4. Trina Braxton Got Engaged

5. Will Smith Spent Some Time With His Sons

6. The Hart Kids Payed Dad A Visit On Set

7. Lance Gross And His Beautiful Family Hit The Kids Choice Awards

Kids Choice Awards #turtle #theturtlewranglers

8. We Don’t Even Know What’s Going On Here

Caption this

9. Do We Like Rick Ross’ Outfit?

10. John Legend And Chrissy Teigan’s Baby Girl

🍉🍌🍓🍋🍎🍐

