Rosie O’donnell Claims Whoopi Treated Her ‘Worse Than Fox News’ In Tell-All Book

Rosie O’Donnell tells-all about her tense relationship with former View co-host Whoopi Goldberg in an explosive new book, “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View.”

“Whoopi Goldberg was as mean as anyone has ever been on television to me, personally — while I was sitting there,” O’Donnell told author Ramin Setoodeh in an excerpt obtained by Us Weekly. “Worse than Fox News. The worst experience I’ve ever had on live television was interacting with her.”

She added: “Some people would say, ‘What’s going on with you and Whoopi?’ I was like, ‘Are you watching the show? It’s pretty much right there.’ I have no desire for a public feud.”

O’Donnell replaced Meredith Vieira on the daytime talker in 2006 and co-hosted alongside Goldberg for one year before she called it quits after an on-air argument with Elisabeth Hasselbeck.

Rosie later returned to show in 2014, but left again a year later to focus on her family and health, the report states.

O’Donnell also revealed to Setoodeh that she once had a crush on Hasselbeck.

“I think there were underlying lesbian undertones on both parts,” O’Donnell said in another excerpt. “I think this is something that will hurt her if you write it. She was the MVP of a Division 1 softball team for two years that won the finals. There are not many, in my life, girls with such athletic talent on sports teams that are traditionally male that aren’t at least a little bit gay.”

O’Donnell, who came out as gay in 2002, added that she had a “a little bit of a crush” on the “Survivor” alum.

Hasselbeck responded to the comments on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday (March 26).

“I’d like to be able to say that I didn’t, but I read that,” she said. “I’ll be very honest: I read it and I immediately started praying. … And I pray now the Holy Spirit gives me the words to articulate this, but I think it can be addressed with both truth and grace.”

Hasselbeck added: “If you took her words and you replaced ‘Rosie’ for ‘Ronald,’ there would be an objectification of women in the workplace, so that is disturbing and it’s wrong. And whether you’re a man or whether you’re a woman and you’re objectifying women in the workplace, it’s wrong.

“Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of “The View” will be released April 2, 2019.

