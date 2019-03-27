News
5-Year-Old Shot By His 3-Year-Old Brother

A 5-year-old boy is reportedly in the hospital after he was accidentally shot by his 3-year-old brother.

According to a local news outlet, the shooting happened early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in Dallas.

Their father was on the way to the hospital with both boys when he was stopped by police. The injured boy was then rushed to Children’s Medical Center.

According to police the child was shot in the torso and is expected to survive.

The case will reportedly go to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed.

