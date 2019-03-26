John Gray Denies Cheating, Defends His Wife, Aventer Gray

John Gray is (once again) shutting down claims that he cheated on his wife.

As previously reported a wayward woman told YouTuber Larry Reid Live that she had an affair with the celebrity Pastor that was indeed sexual, not just emotional, and released alleged voicemails from the clergyman. The woman also said things about Pastor Gray’s wife Aventer and alleged he said he only married her because it “looked good on paper” while dissing her sexual prowess. He’s since issued a response.

According to the pastor, he did not have a sexual affair with the unidentified woman, “God as his witness,” and he will not stand for slanderous messages about his loving spouse.

Gray says his wife is far from a gold digger and credited her for “choosing him” and continuing to “choose him.” He ended by saying he’s not talking about “none of this anymore” and he warned people to leave his family’s names out of their mouths.

The last three months have been the hardest of my life. So many things said about me. Some of it true. Most of it not. And anyone who I’m accountable to will tell you that when I’m… https://t.co/Ur0OqTXtQX — John Gray (@RealJohnGray) March 26, 2019

“I’m fair game. My wife and kids are not. My brokenness is my own. Don’t dishonor the one who loved me through it. Ever,” wrote Gray.

“The last three months have been the hardest of my life. So many things said about me. Some of it true. Most of it not. I didn’t sleep with anyone. Period. God is my witness. And anyone who I’m accountable to will tell you that when I’m wrong-and I’ve been wrong many times-I’ve admitted, repented and moved forward. And Ive gone to God and faced ME in a way I’ve never done before. And I’m a better man for it. Some seasons simply teach you a lesson and you move on. But this season was different. People wanted blood. And on the spiritual side the devil wanted to mute me. That will never happen. If I never knew the power of The Blood, I do now. And I’ll always preach Jesus Christ as the power of God to eradicate the penalty of sin for those who choose to fall at the foot of the Cross.

People have said so many things about me-which is peoples right cuz people have their opinions. But I draw the line when people disrespect my wife. I’ve seen comments about her being a gold-digger (I had negative eleven dollars in the bank when we got married. Everything God did He did when we were together), weak (never seen a stronger woman in my life. Her love, grace and strength have kept this family together) and relationally blind (my wife saw me before I saw the true me and STILL CHOSE ME-and CHOOSES ME EACH DAY-in spite of the healing that’s needed because of places in me that were broken that predate her arrival).

So I said all that to say this: if you want to dog me out, call me names, dismiss me as many people have, That’s fine. But keep my wife’s name out of your mouth. She’s been the rock in this family and in my life in spite of me. So try me if you want. But you gon’ honor her. And so am I. And I’ll do so with the rest of my life. Im fair game. My wife and kids are not. My brokenness is my own. Don’t dishonor the one who loved me through it. Ever. I love you Aventer.

