Houston Area School District Approves Four-Day School Week

One school district in the Houston area is taking advantage of the thought that sometimes less is more.

Denver ISD in Liberty County has approved a four-day school week for the 2019-2020 district calendar.

In an announcement made Friday morning, the change is part of a three-year pilot program and the #7 ranked district in the state wants to explore more ways to inspire lifelong learning.

See the full statement from the district below:

“Devers ISD is currently ranked the #7 school district in the State of Texas, but our continued success as a district requires us to look for new ways to inspire lifelong learning. Education is changing. Today’s classroom doesn’t look the same as when we were in school and the school classroom will continue to change. Districts have to explore new ways to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s students.

“In 2016, the required 180 school days became the required 75,600 instructional minutes. This change has allowed districts across the state to taylor (sic) make a school calendar that best fits their district. Not having school on Friday will allow kids additional time to learn, explore, imagine, play, travel, have fun with friends and create memories with their families.

“Learning will be more productive with a room full of students that are rested on Monday morning. Student burn out is real. The state testing calendar adds to student and teacher burn out. Tests that were given in March and April are now given at the end of the school year in May. Being able to maintain our high expectations with a 4-day instructional week (with the same amount of instructional minutes as a 5-day week) will require changes from all of us, but we see these changes as new challenges that will make our district even better.

“Results from our school wide parent survey showed 92.6 percent approval for the 4-day school week. This percentage spoke volumes to us. Our focus will continue to target academic growth, increased daily attendance and student enrollment.

“Devers ISD accepts transfer students. If you are interested call the office 936-549-7591. From Great to GREATER”

