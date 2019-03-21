Prairie View A&M Student Hospitalized After Roommate Pours Bleach On Her

A 19-year-old student at Prairie View A&M University was hospitalized after her roommate vindictively poured bleach on her during a physical altercation.

Julisha Wyatt, 19, was taken by ambulance to the hospital after the incident caused minor burns on her body as well. She was later after doctors flushed her eyes and treated her burns.

Brianna Esomchukwu, an 18-year-old freshman, was arrested on an aggravated assault charge and booked at Waller County Jail outside of Houston, Texas, the same jail where Sandra Bland was held.

According to WKYC, the incident occurred between Esomchukwu and Wyatt on March 8, right before spring break.

However, the teens have differences of opinion on what occurred during that day. Wyatt’s family told WFAA that the conversation went left after she confronted Esomuchukwu about the smell of marijuana after she complained to the dorm’s resident assistant. But Esomchukwu says the confrontation occurred because she was repeatedly locked out of the apartment.

Julisha’s aunt, Lenell Wyatt, said that her and Julisha’s mother were both deeply disturbed when they received the news of her injuries.

“You never think that you’re going to get a call saying your baby, your child, has had bleach thrown in her eyes,” Wyatt said.

A Prairie View A&M spokesperson told WFAA that Esomchukwu’s enrollment and status as a student are now under review after what transpired.

Wyatt’s family hope that one day she can put this all behind her and will likely move out of the apartment after students return from Spring Break.

“I want her roommate to be punished,” Wyatt said. “I want Prairie View A&M to realize that this was a serious situation, and could have been much worse than what it is.”

