Pooch Hall Reaches Plea In Drunk Driving Case

Remember when former The Game and current Ray Donovan actor Marion “Pooch” Hall was arrested on a drunk driving and and child endangerment charges where he was found in a crashed car with his 2-year-old son riding on his lap? Well, fortunately for him, he’s not going to have to go to jail.

Hall, the married father of 4, was able to plea his way into a probation and alcohol treatment agreement, People.com reports.

On Tuesday, the Ray Donovan actor admitted to driving under the influence in October while his 2-year-old son Djulian Bryant sat in his lap, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE.

Hall, 45, pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor for driving with a blood alcohol content over .08 percent and another for child endangerment.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, Hall received a three-year sentence of probation, a mandatory three-month residential alcoholic treatment program, and one year of parenting classes. The actor’s driving license was also suspended for six months, according to the D.A.’s Office.

Hall told a fan on Instagram recently that he would “never let his kid drive in an unsafe situation” which when you think about it sounds a little disingenuous, because who would let a child drive a car at all? See the exchange in his Instagram comments…and his cute son, Djulian, below.

