Cast Of ‘In Living Color’ To Reunite At Tribeca Film Festival

Cast members of In Living Color will reunite at the 18th annual Tribeca Film Festival for a conversation following a screening of the pilot episode of the 90’s sketch comedy series.

The HuffPost reports that the festival will for the first time celebrate anniversaries and milestones of iconic television shows. “In Living Color” ran for four years from 1990 to 1994 on Fox. Series creator Keenen Ivory Wayans and co-stars Shawn Wayans, Kim Wayans, Tommy Davidson, David Alan Grier, and Rosie Perez are all expected to attend.

“Twenty-five years after its finale, the cast and creator of the groundbreaking sketch comedy show ‘In Living Color’ will reunite to reflect on the Emmy Award-winning show that upended the landscape of television comedy and launched the careers of some of the greatest entertainers of our time,” the press release stated.

Davidson teased news of the reunion on Twitter via a throwback photo of cast members Jim Carrey, Kim Coles and Kelly Coffield Park. “Guess who’s getting together 4 @Tribeca FF 2019?” he wrote. “That’s right #InLivingColor gettin’ 2gether 4 reunion”

Asked about the possibility of a “In Living Color” revival Carrey told ET last year, “That show needs to exist. I’d love to see it reconstitute itself in another form.”

The Tribeca Film Festival runs from April 24 to May 5. The In Living Color screening and panel will take place Apr. 27.

PHOTO: E J Camp/Fox-TV

