Back On The Block: R. Kelly Returns to Social Media

Fresh out of jail again R. Kelly has made a return to social media in his first post since the beginning of 2019 and since the domino of legal troubles that have haunted him this year.

So what did Kelly have to say? Nothing, really but he did break out in song for one of his estranged daughters’ birthday. Kelly hasn’t seen his daughter in over two years and she made it clear a while ago that she wanted nothing to do with him calling him a “monster” in January and saying that “it has been years since my siblings and I have seen or have spoken to him.”

But that didn’t stop R. Kelly from sending well wishes for her 21st birthday.

But showing how out of touch he really is with his children, he called her by her birth name Joanne. But she no longer goes by that name. She is now calling herself Buku Abi to separate herself even more from her father and the name Kelly.

While R. Kelly has the comments turned off on his Instagram account, he did not on Twitter and of course many had something to say about his message to his daughter.

And why there were many messages against R. Kelly there were many die-hard supporters encouraging him to keep his head up. But the one message we are sure R. Kelly would love to hear is from his daughter, and she has nothing to say back to him at least on social media.R. Kelly asks judge to let him travel to Dubai to perform

In other Kelly news, The Associated Press is reporting that Kelly is trying to convince a judge to allow him to travel to do shows in the Middle East. He has five shows scheduled at an unknown venue and says he needs the shows to allow him cash flow to pay lawyers, child support and other bills.

As he has not been able to book shows in the U.S., and with both his record company dropping him and some songs on streaming services no longer available, he is hurting for money. Because of the charges he’s facing in his sexual assault case, Kelly must get permission to leave the country. He’s arguing that he’s not a flight risk if only because the UAE wouldn’t harbor Kelly given their good relationship with the U.S.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Back On The Block: R. Kelly Returns to Social Media was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web: