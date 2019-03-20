Actress Felicity Huffman Hires Travyon Martin PR Firm In College Admissions Scandal Case

Felicity Huffman has hired a high-powered PR agency to handle all media inquiries regarding Operation Varsity Blues.

The former Desperate Housewives star has called upon The TASC Group, the same crisis firm that handled the press for Trayvon Martin’s family during the trial of George Zimmerman.

Hoffman is among the 50 people, including actress Lori Loughlin, at the center of a massive college entrance exam scheme. According to The Blast, prosecutors offered those hit with felony charges a plea deal if they spill the tea about the scam.

On March 12, Huffman was arrested and released on a $250,000 bond and ordered to surrender her passport.

In the arrest warrant, Huffman and her husband, William H. Macy, allegedly “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 to KWF [a college prep company] to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her oldest daughter. Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so.”

Macy was not charged in the case.

PHOTO: AP

