Inside Her Story: Black Women In The Culinary Arts Field

| 03.19.19
Black women are known to be able to cook, but there aren’t many Black women in the culinary arts industry. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Chef Elle Simone who is working to get more Black women involved in the business.

Simone suggests that people’s cooking skills may not transfer into the world of culinary arts because culinary school is expensive, the hours are very non traditional, and sometimes it’s just lack of a support system or representation.

Simone works as a chef, food stylist and mentor and says, “I didn’t go into culinary 10 years ago because I didn’t see anyone who looked like me.” She was the first Black woman on America’s Test Kitchen and says she is working to bring more women of color into the industry.

