Inside Her Story: This High School Senior Has A Bright Future

We have been trying to digest a lot of bad news this week. So today Jacque Reid decided to go Inside Her Story with a high school senior, who will definitely put a smile on your face.

Jordan Nixon is preparing to walk the stage and start her college career. Like most students, she’s weighing her options and getting ready to decide where she’ll go. But, unlike most students she has 39 colleges to choose from. Nixon has been accepted to 39 schools and has received over $1 Million in scholarship money.

Nixon says she’s starting to narrow them down and is “focusing more on the HBCUs.” Grambling State University was the first school to offer her acceptance, and some of the others include Howard University, Spelman College and Hampton University.

Attending an HBCU is important to her because she wants to be surrounded by students like her, so they can “grow together” and “take over the world.”

