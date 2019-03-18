CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Soledad O’Brien Mourns The Back To Back Loss Of Her Parents

Leave a comment
2018 Women's Media Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

 

Just a few weeks after losing her father, journalist Soledad O’Brien shared the sad news of her mother’s passing on social media.

Via Madamenoire:

O’Brien composed a heartfelt Twitter thread about her mother Estela, a dynamic woman who migrated to the United States from Cuba to provide a better opportunity for those she loved.

“My mom died today. Joining my dad who passed away 40 days ago,” O’Brien wrote. “She was a pretty remarkable lady. An immigrant from Cuba, she lived with the Oblate Sisters of Providence in Baltimore during college,” she captioned under a photo of her mother in her youth.

In the midst of her pain and loss, O’Brien went into great detail about her mother and all of the wonderful things she learned from and about her while she walked the earth.

 

O’Brien also shared the great sacrifices her parents made to raise six children and the advice she helmed from her as a working mother and wife.

In February, Soledad shared with fans that her father Edward died after battling a lengthy illness. Her parents enjoyed 59 years of marriage, despite the racism they dealt with as an interracial couple.

“He was a generous and kind human being—and a quiet force fighting for civil rights,” O’Brien wrote about her father. “His marriage to my mom in ‘58 was illegal (she’s Black). They were married 59 years. Here he is walking me down the aisle in ‘95. (His twin brother said our wedding mass),” she wrote in a tweet.

 

O’Brien was met with a round of support after sharing her grief. The journalist/reporter/anchor has kept busy since her CNN days, when she often seemed to be everywhere at once.

 

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

Soledad O’Brien Mourns The Back To Back Loss Of Her Parents was originally published on getuperica.com

Black journalists , Black Women , celebrity parents , Soledad O'Brien

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close