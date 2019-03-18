Soledad O’Brien Mourns The Back To Back Loss Of Her Parents

Just a few weeks after losing her father, journalist Soledad O’Brien shared the sad news of her mother’s passing on social media.
O’Brien composed a heartfelt Twitter thread about her mother Estela, a dynamic woman who migrated to the United States from Cuba to provide a better opportunity for those she loved.
“My mom died today. Joining my dad who passed away 40 days ago,” O’Brien wrote. “She was a pretty remarkable lady. An immigrant from Cuba, she lived with the Oblate Sisters of Providence in Baltimore during college,” she captioned under a photo of her mother in her youth.
In the midst of her pain and loss, O’Brien went into great detail about her mother and all of the wonderful things she learned from and about her while she walked the earth.
O’Brien also shared the great sacrifices her parents made to raise six children and the advice she helmed from her as a working mother and wife.
In February, Soledad shared with fans that her father Edward died after battling a lengthy illness. Her parents enjoyed 59 years of marriage, despite the racism they dealt with as an interracial couple.
“He was a generous and kind human being—and a quiet force fighting for civil rights,” O’Brien wrote about her father. “His marriage to my mom in ‘58 was illegal (she’s Black). They were married 59 years. Here he is walking me down the aisle in ‘95. (His twin brother said our wedding mass),” she wrote in a tweet.
My dad passed away last night. He was 85. He was a sharpshooter in the military. A professional athlete. A scientist. Here he is with my mom (and me) in 1966: pic.twitter.com/QElLQBzMyI
— Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) February 7, 2019
O’Brien was met with a round of support after sharing her grief. The journalist/reporter/anchor has kept busy since her CNN days, when she often seemed to be everywhere at once.
