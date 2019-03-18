Russ Parr Show Trending
Report: Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Denies Suicide Attempt [Update]

2018 LACMA Art+Film Gala - Arrivals

Source: Tony Forte/WENN / WENN

Update: A Tweet from Jackson’s Official Twitter account says that the reports are untrue

Original Story

Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson was reportedly hospitalized after a suicide attempt on Saturday, according toTMZ.

According to TMZ Law enforcement sources say police and EMS responded to the home of Jackson and she slit her wrists. She is currently hospitalized in stable condition. Sources suggest that this may be fallout from the “Leaving Neverland” documentary that once again brings up allegations of sexual misconduct against her father, Michael.

In the HBO documentary in which Dancer Wade Robson and James Safechuck accuses MJ of molesting them as children. Oprah Winfrey interview the two men afterwards immediately after the documentary.

No confirmation from the Jackson family at this time.

Source | TMZ

 

Report: Michael Jackson's Daughter Paris Denies Suicide Attempt [Update] was originally published on kysdc.com

