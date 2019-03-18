ITC Deer Park Facility Fire Could Take Two Days To Burn Out

According to officials at the Intercontinental Terminals Company Deer Park facility, it could take two days for the fire that has blackened much of the Houston sky to burn out.

The flames spread overnight, affecting seven oil tanks. Earlier Monday morning, officials said that the fire involved eight tanks, though one of them happened to be emptied beforehand.

La Porte ISD has canceled classes for today (March 18) out of an abundance of caution as a result of the fire.

The original fire began just before 11 a.m. on Sunday in two tanks at the facility located on Independence Parkway just north of Highway 225. Two of the tanks that caught fire contain gasoline components, while another contains a chemical used in nail polish remover, glue and paint thinner. The chemicals are flammable and can kill you if swallowed or if they enter the airway.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says mother nature will determine the future with this plume of smoke from the ITC storage facility. But as of now, there are no reports of people going to Harris County hospitals as a result of the smoke. — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) March 18, 2019

Thankfully, no one was hurt and all personnel are accounted for.

