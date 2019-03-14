$100K Bond Set For Teen Accused Of Racing Crash That Killed 2-Year-Old Girl

A teenager accused of causing a crash that killed a 2-year-old girl was granted bond in a Georgia courtroom Thursday morning.

According to reports, Randal Holsey, 19, waived his preliminary hearing, but was granted $100,000 bond.

Holsey is accused of driving 103 mph down a busy road on Jan. 17. Police say he sped through a red light and hit eight cars.

Two-year-old Nevaeh Clemm was ejected from one of the cars and died at the scene.

Three other people, including a 4-year-old, were reportedly taken to the hospital in critical condition after the crash.

Holsey is facing several charges, including first-degree vehicular homicide, street racing and reckless driving.

The judge said in court Thursday that this is an emotional case but said Holsey turned himself in and is not a flight risk.

The family of the toddler was emotional after court.

“To know you get to go home to your mom and my baby (doesn’t) come home to me, it hurts. It hurts me. I’ll never get to see my baby again,” mother Shaumdrekia Clemm said.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE