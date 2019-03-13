Lauryn Hill Keeps NJ Home; Settles $1M Tax Debt To Prevent Foreclosure

Lauryn Hill, it appears, has saved her South Orange, New Jersey home from foreclosure by coming up with the funds to pay off a settlement of roughly $1 million.

Hill and Rothman Realty came to an agreement to “quietly” resolve the issue, According to court papers, reports Bossip.

The lawsuit stated that the Grammy award winning musician/singer didn’t pay the taxes on the property in 2003. As a result, plaintiff Rothman Realty LLC bought the tax lien and began paying the tax bills, which compounded to $993,901.

The documents also show that Hill failed to respond to the suit so Rothman Realty was forced to get a judge to officially place Hill in default, which meant that home would have go to foreclosure.

The story goes that the realty company originally wanted Hill out of the home and complete ownership of the property. It was about to be sold off at a sheriff’s auction with all proceeds going to Hill’s debt with Rothman Realty. That didn’t happen because Rothman Realty asked the judge to dismiss the case last month after both parties came to the agreement.

Rothman Realty’s attorneys say the matter was “amicably adjusted.” The terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed.

Hill bought the 5,000-square foot mansion in 1997 for $430,000 while still a member of The Fugees. The property sits on half an acre and is currently worth an estimated $1.06 million.

As has been documented, Hill has financial issues for years. In February, she settled a six-figure bill with American Express, although they weren’t all loses. There was some good financial news for her, though. She was awarded $65,000 after suing her cousin Gerald Hill, who she says failed to repay a loan.

With debt problems like she has, Hill definitely has to keep giggin’. Fortunately, she stays in demand. In fact, the singer continues The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour on May 9 in Sugar Land, Texas.

