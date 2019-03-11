George Foreman Mourns His Daughter Freeda: “She’s With Her Maker Now”

“Fist Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda,” George Foreman tweeted on Sunday, still mourning the loss of his daughter.

Freeda Foreman was found dead in her Atascocita home on Saturday.

Big George, the former two-time heavyweight champion, remembered his daughter with a touching tweet. “Daddy I want to Box,”Get an Education first” I said, well she Brought The bacon home ( degree) 2 Kids 3 Grands (Husband) First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s With her maker now.10 kids forever. Just 1 more day I wanted okay 1 more year aw I more decade.”

The caption came with an image of the two in embrace as she graduated from Sam Houston State University.

Fans recalled the time both Freeda and George appeared in an episode of the television series King of the Hill. The daughter of Foreman stepped into the ring briefly in the 2000s, winning her first five fights before retiring in 2001.

The 42-year-old Foreman was a mother of two and grandmother of three. Her mother, Andre Skeete said of her daughter, “She asked me a couple of weeks ago … ‘Mom, what was the biggest joy of your life?’ And I told her, ‘The day that you were put in my arms.’”

An autopsy has yet to be conducted in order to determine how Freeda Foreman died. No foul play is suspected in her tragic death.

