Via Madamenoire:

Chance the Rapper is now Chance the Husband!

The Chicago rapper tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Kirsten Corley at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, CA on Friday (Mar. 9), Us Weekly confirms.

The now newlyweds began dating back in 2016 but knew each other since their childhood. Last week, the 25-year-old took to Twitter to tell the story of the day he first laid eyes on the now Mrs. Bennett.

He said when he was nine, he went with his parents and brother to an office party for his mother’s job. While minding his business playing a video game, there was an announcement that there was a performance by Destiny’s Child, but it wasn’t Beyonce, Kelly and Michelle. It was three little girls, with one of them being Corley, and he was smitten from that point on.

“I knew I was gonna marry that girl,” he said. He continued saying, “16 years later it’s happening This wknd is the time, and the place is my wedding. I’m gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny.”

They got engaged on the 4th of July in 2018.

Their ceremony took place Friday, however they had already been married since last year. The Chicago Tribune received a copy of the couple’s marriage certificate from the Cook County Clerk’s office in Chicago that confirmed they married on December 27th, 2018.

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Bennett!

Chance The Rapper Marries Longtime Girlfriend Kirsten Corley [PHOTO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com